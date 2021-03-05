Tampering of water metres an issue in the Rewa Delta

Reports of people tampering with water metres has surfaced after rehabilitation at the Rewa Delta by the Water Authority of Fiji.

While visiting the site, Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate, was informed that this is a major contributor to low pressure or no water in surrounding villages.

Usamate says some villagers in the Rewa Delta have been disconnecting water meters which is affecting supply.

“We’ve noticed that some of the reasons that sometimes there is a lack of water in some of these places, is that some people keep taps on and water is flowing unnecessarily. So it’s important to conserve water. We were also told that in some places where they have taken the metres out just to get water and then they did not reconnect it. There is also a need for people to make sure that leakages in the system is reported.”

Supply has normalised in some villages, but Usamate says work still needs to be done to help others in and around the area.

The Water Authority has also installed fire hydrants in between villages to help address water issues and at the same time ensure villages are fire safe.