Tamavua water treatment plant supply affected by rupture at Waimanu

There is a rupture on the Waimanu Raw Water Rising Main due to unplanned power fluctuations at the station.

Water Authority of Fiji advises it will be shut down in order to allow their technical team to safely access and excavate the site to assess and determine the extent of the damage prior to carrying out repairs.

WAF states as these two pumps and main contribute to over 40% of the flow into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, production at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant will be affected significantly.

Production has been reduced from 75MLD to 53MLD.

In preparation for this, customers in the areas are advised to store in their homes, while it is still available, sufficient amounts of water to last them for at least 2 to 3 days and are requested to use water wisely during this time.

Water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in the case of an emergency. WAF says they sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and are seeking the patience of affected residents and understanding until such time the water supply normalizes.