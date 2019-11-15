Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge opens to traffic tomorrow

The Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge outside Suva will be open to traffic from 4 am tomorrow.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive Jonathan Moore says the new bridge has a design life of 100 years.

Moore says it is built with a reinforced concrete deck bridge, precast pre-stressed beams, piled foundations, and engineering fill approach roads, located on the seaward side of the existing bridge.

The new bridge will accommodate two-lane traffic and one walkway for pedestrians.



[Source: FRA]

Moore adds constructing weather resilient infrastructure is vital and the FRA has taken into account the sea-level rise due to climate change, wave height due to storm-surge arising from cyclones, and tide level deviation

He highlighted this will safeguard access to basic services and reduce vulnerability to climate-related extreme events and other economic, social and environmental issues.

The Tamavua River enters Suva Bay at the site of the new bridge and faces an estuary that is subject to hydrographic conditions that include the tide level, sea-level rise, and water action.