New Nursing Station for Tamasua villagers

More than two hundred villagers of Tamasua will now be able to access health services without having to travel for over an hour by boat after the opening of their new nursing station.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama unveiled two projects in the Tikina of Yasawa-i-Rara-i-Yata which will uplift the lives of the villagers.

The Prime Minister says the $300,000-project will have an immediate impact on the health of 258 people from the villages of Tamusua, Nabukeru, Navutoa, and the children of the nearby Primary School.

He also encouraged the villagers to change the way they think about health-care.

Bainimarama also commissioned a newly-installed solar freezer.

He says for generations, the Tikina had relied on the bounty of the sea to feed their families and generate income.

However due to lack of cold storage units and ice plants, they were not able to keep their catch fresh for longer periods of time,.

Bainimarama says the Ministry of Fisheries found a way to solve that longstanding problem in Tamusua with solar freezer units.