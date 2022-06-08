Talks underway to upgrade Levuka port

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured the people of Lomaiviti, and in particular Ovalau, that discussions are underway on upgrading the Levuka port.

Bainimarama opened the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, in Nasova, Levuka this morning.

He says the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is looking into the upgrade plan, as the Ministry of Economy is on the verge of a consensus with executives of the Pacific Fishing Company to conduct the repair.

Article continues after advertisement

The port structure has been compromised.

“Even though discussions are underway, we must be mindful, that this is a food processing port that operates under strict international food safety guidelines and requires international certification that guarantees all goods are handled hygienically. We are carefully examining this crucial port upgrade.”

Bainimarama maintains the government will continue to prioritize the needs of every Fijian during these trying times and comments by critics will not deter him.

“In the lead up to the election, other politicians will try to manipulate the minds of the people and iTaukei land has once again been made into a political punching bag by my opposition. I’ll never understand why, but it has become the go-to tactic of my opponents to scare our people into submission by lying to them that land is at risk. No land has been alienated permanently from any landowner under my government.”

Bainimarama says the government has delivered $126.3 million in development and services to Lomaiviti since 2014.