Australian Defence Force to return for Black Rock Project

Members of the Australian Defence and contractors working on Black Rock Fiji Project are likely to return.

This was revealed by Australian High Commissioner John Feakes today in Nadi who says talks are underway between the Australian government and Fiji in order to allow the workforce to return.

Feakes says work at Black Rock is continuing but not at the pace it was pre-COVID because a lot of contractors and defence force personnel have returned home.

Article continues after advertisement

The project began on September 2019 to December 2020 and will be delivered in accordance with the Local Industry Capability Plan which forecasts significant opportunities for local subcontractors, suppliers and supporting industries.

Feakes also says they are hoping to meet the deadline but it may slip up.

The project will see the delivery of 17 new buildings, a parade ground, a rugby field and extensive roads and supporting infrastructure.