Talks to bring back Hibiscus festival

Aerial shot of the Hibiscus Festival 2015. [File Photo]

The mother of all festivals, “The Hibiscus festival,” has not been ruled out by Vodafone Fiji, which is organizing a number of carnivals across the country for this year.

Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says talks are happening to bring back Hibiscus since it was last held in 2018.

The mother of all festivals was halted after the previous organizing committee was dissolved following allegations of misuse of funds.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says while there is yet no solid confirmation regarding bringing back Hibiscus, other festivals have been planned, including the Friendly North.

The Vodafone Tebara Carnival, on the other hand, will be the first to take place soon, and Prasad promises that the telecommunications company will announce its sponsorship of other carnivals soon.