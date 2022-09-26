Talks on developing products from coconut husk

Coconut husks.

Fiji Coconut Millers is working with a counterpart from India on how to develop products from coconut husks.

Company Board Chair Raj Sharma says the discussions are being done through the Fiji High Commission in India.

Sharma says talks are positive at the moment and tests conducted on our coconut husks by the counterpart has revealed a lot of potentials.

Article continues after advertisement

“The test that has come out has proved that Fiji’s coconut husks is one of the finest and best ones to be used.”

Currently, Fiji Coconut Millers uses coconut husks as firewood in their copra driers in Savusavu.

Already the company has diversified from producing only crude oil.

It’s ventured into virgin coconut oil production, cooking oil production and recently bottled green coconut water production.

This is all part of the company’s diversification plans.