Talks in place to divert Wainawaqa River

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 19, 2021 3:18 pm
The Wainawaqa River in Naitasiri [Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

Talks are underway between the Fiji Roads Authority and the Ministry of Waterways to divert the Wainawaqa River in Naitasiri.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says this is to ensure the safety of people using the bridge.

The Wainawaqa Bridge is re-open to traffic from this morning following the completion of emergency repair works to the significant slip on the approach road.

“The Minister of Waterways has confirmed that they will be looking at that aspect of strengthening the diversion of the river while the FRA will make sure that the bridge is secure and that people can cross to the two villages of Nadakuni and Wainawaqa.”

According to FRA, the bridge is safe and accessible to traffic now however weight restriction of 18 tonnes is still in place on the bridge.

