Talanoa concept crucial in addressing mental health

The culture of inclusivity in Fiji can be used to address mental health issues and help those going through difficulties.

Suicide Prevention Committee Chair Selina Kuruleca says the talanoa concept is an important aspect that can be used to reach out to others who have mental health problems.

Kuruleca says the main challenge for them is identifying the problems faced by Fijians as this varies in different communities.

“These are the ones that we will need to tackle with a more targeted intervention that can only be brought about if we have the data to support it.”

Lifeline Fiji Team Leader Jeremaia Merekula says they received over 600 calls in the last three months from Fijians not only seeking a solution to their financial circumstances but seeking advice on how they can adjust to the new normal.

Lifeline launched its new helpline 1543 yesterday, hoping to help more Fijians in these tough times.