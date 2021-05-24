Taking ownership to protect environment

The Job’s For Nature Rehabilitation Program aims to initiate community ownership towards protecting the environment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says selected communities and individuals are given money to restore nature in their own backyard.

In order to get selected for the J-NR program communities need to submit proposals on how they will carry out reforestation, mangrove planting, seagrass restoration, riverbank and coastal protection.

Article continues after advertisement

Each recipient receives $1, 000 cash grant.

“Putting this back into a lap for the communities to take ownership and provide nature solutions and restore nature and pay them for it is a direct way of giving them the ownership, allowing them to do what they should do in a quicker time.”

The Ministry recently provided the grant to six communities in Ba to carry out rehabilitation under the program.