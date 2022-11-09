Take warnings seriously: Seruiratu

Minister for Disaster Risk Management Inia Seruiratu

As we enter into the cyclone season, Minister for Disaster Risk Management Inia Seruiratu is pleading with members of the public to always adhere to advisories and warnings put out by authorities.

Speaking in Labasa recently, Seruiratu says recent disasters saw a lot of devastation in the North, and it’s essential that warnings are taken seriously.

He adds as messages are filtered to the community from authorities, it’s imperative that the public prepare with urgency keeping in mind the unpredictability of these natural disasters.

“Let’s prepare our homes. Let’s prepare our families as well, children particularly. I hope that we will keep them away from flooded rivers and streams because flooding has caused a lot of unnecessary deaths according to data from the Fiji Police Force. We will not be here to monitor everybody, particularly the Fiji Police that is where the role of the parents and the role of the community, and of course the leaders and elders become important. Let’s make sure no lives are lost unnecessarily.”

According to the outlook for the 2022-2023 Cyclone Season, Fiji should expect two to three cyclones.

One or two is expected to be severe.