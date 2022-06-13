Take student complaints seriously: Kumar

[Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says it is extremely important that schools and universities take complaints made by students seriously.

Kumar says a lot needs to be done to uplift education in the country and discussions on this are being held at the United Nations level.

She adds many universities around the world pay large sums of money to get feedback from their students, but in Fiji, while it is given freely, the institutions should analyze them.

Kumar says the focus needs to be from the students’ perspective.

”Sometimes we also get carried away when students complain and we think they are just complaining for nothing. Nothing is really wrong, but here you go another set of complaints. But no, I look at it as feedback given to the University, and it’s time for you to look at those complaints seriously.

The Minister says following COVID-19, each country is re-looking at its education system by questioning whether they are doing the right thing.

“Which means each and every UN member, Fiji is one of the members – we will be taking some queues from there to see how we can transform our education system in Fiji.”

Kumar made these comments while speaking at the Fiji National University’s council meeting in Labasa.