Take heed of weather warnings: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 9, 2022 10:03 am
The Ba town

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to take the current weather warnings seriously.

As Tropical Depression 3F approaches the Fiji Group, Bainimarama says all reports issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services, the National Disaster Management Office, and the Health Ministry are crucial and must be followed.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama highlights Fijians have experiences from past cyclones and should know what to do this time.

“With the weather advisories in place, we should expect heavy rain and flooding. So we should be prepared especially those living in flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu and the Western Division.”

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government will continue to ensure that every Fijian is safe during this cyclone season.

He says Fijians should not get carried away by the work of other politicians who are trying to speak against the work done by the government of the day in the last 15 years.

