News

Take heed of warnings: Usamate

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 30, 2020 12:45 pm
The Fiji Meteorological Services Minister Jone Usamate is warning the public not to disregard warnings issued by authorities.

Usamate reiterated the importance of adhering to weather warnings as negligence by the public has led to unnecessary loss of lives in the past.

He adds the Fiji Meteorological Services will continue to issue weather updates for the next few days.

“There’s a lot of rain, advisory from the Met is that our soil is very saturated with rain so it’s going to be very easy for flash flooding to take place so I think it’s very important for everyone in the country to take heed of advisory.”

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Eastern parts and the interior of Viti Levu and the Lomaiviti groups, Vanualevu, Taveuni, Kadavu, Lau and nearby smaller islands.
The weather office says localized heavy falls may also lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.









