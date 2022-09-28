Taiwan signs $US3m deal with Pacific island states

[Photo: Supplied]

Taiwan has sealed a $US3 million agreement with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to ensure the well-being of Pacific Islanders.

The agreement was signed earlier this month between the acting PIFS Secretary General, Filimon Manoni, and the Representative of the Taipei Trade Office, which represents the Taiwanese Government in Fiji, Joseph Chow.

Both parties renewed their commitment to deal with the challenges faced by Pacific Islanders.

The donation aims to boost development projects in partnership with the PIFS and other CROP (Council of Regional Organizations in the Pacific) agencies and will also cover the PIFS’s Scholarship Scheme.

Chow says they are pleased with the reinforced unity of PIFS members and the launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to secure the well-being of the people in the Pacific, especially in the face of climate change and other challenges.

He says as a development partner of the Forum, the Taiwanese government was encouraged by their solidarity and commitment to positively address the challenges faced by islanders.