Taiwan official injured following alleged physical altercation

A Taiwan official was allegedly injured following a physical confrontation with two Chinese diplomats in the country earlier this month.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry says the incident occurred on October 8th.

CNN reports the altercation happened during the celebration for Taiwan’s National Day in its representative office in Suva.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou told CNN that officials from the Chinese embassy in Fiji attempted to “gatecrash” the venue to take photos of the guests attending the event.

It is alleged that the two Chinese officials became “violent when dissuaded by the Taiwan staff resulting in head injuries to a Taiwan official who was later sent to the hospital.

CNN reports that a statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Fiji disputed Ou’s version of the events.

The embassy said that one Chinese diplomat had been injured in the altercation outside Fiji’s Grand Pacific Hotel.