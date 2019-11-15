Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
News

Taiperia and Wainividio villagers receives free medical check-ups

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 4:30 pm
Sai Prema Foundation. [File Photo]

Seventy villagers from Taiperia and Wainividio in Navua yesterday went through important medical check-ups at the Sanjeevani Medical Centre in Suva.

The Centre under the Sai Prema Foundation had visited the two Villages over the week to distribute food rations and noticed some families needed medical attention.

Villager Ben Le-Peter says coming to Suva was not a waste as they will return home knowing that health should always be a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“The challenges faced in the rural community about health is that we are so complacent about taking our grandchildren, taking our children and sometimes we take it for granted that the child is sick and bound to get up and walk again tomorrow but then we have places like this now.”

Director of Sanjeevani Medical Centre Dr. Krupali Tappoo says the adults had their sugar and blood pressure checked, while the children went through heart screenings.

“Out of the 40 about six children have been booked for echo at our screening center because they have some mummers so that was a really good pick-up, certainly these children have some heart issues whether it’s congenital or rheumatic, it’s going to pick up when they have their echoes.”

The Sai Prema Foundation while providing medical services, has recently been distributing food to over 30,000 Fijians in need on a monthly basis.

