Tailor made loans for female entrepreneurs

The Fiji Development Bank is developing a loan package specifically for women running small businesses or involved in farming.

This comes in response to calls from Women in Business President Doctor Nur Bano Ali for banks to support women who often can’t meet minimum requirements to secure loans.

FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam says they will be making announcements in this regard shortly.

”We will be coming out with a product, especially for that particular segment, stay tuned. Let us work a little on our requirements.”

Minam says the FDB does not discriminate based on gender and all loan applications are assessed on the same criteria.

Dr Ali adds many female entrepreneurs often don’t have collateral or cash for loan equity because they share assets with their husbands or partners, who aren’t always supportive.

She says this affects a woman’s ability to reach her full potential.