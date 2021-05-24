Home

News

Tailevu Youth Council to address social issues

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:55 am

Increased unemployment and criminal activities amongst youth are major social issues prevalent in the Tailevu province.

This is an area the Tailevu Provincial Youth Council’s new Committee aims to address over the next few months.

Council President, Irami Ului Matairavula says the number of youths wandering around in Nausori is a testament of increased unemployment.



However, he says that it’s worth noting that some are tilling the land to sustain themselves.

“Commissioner Central that always that always contact us and take us to the Ministry’s that are involved, the Agriculture Field Officers. In that way, we are notified by the update and we can see what they really need. So far in this COVID, we have been assisting them with some utensils and seedlings.”

Senior Assistant Roko Tui Tailevu, Tagilala Temo has encouraged the newly elected youth members to do justice to their calling.

“This is your time to shine and stamp your mark in the role you’ve been bestowed to undertake. Do it to the best of your ability for the betterment of youth in Tailevu.”

The Youth Council is putting strong emphasis on youth development programmes to address the unemployment issue and economic empowerment amongst youth in Tailevu.

Matairavula says they’re also aware of the recent incident in Nakelo and plans are in place to visit and spearhead dialogue with those involved.

“We are looking forward to having a discussion right now, to work with the community policing and also with the Tailevu Provincial Office on trying to visit them and give the support they need right now.”

A new Council youth space and constitution was launched today.

It is the key to enhancing youth development in the province.

