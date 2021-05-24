Home

Tailevu Youth Council strengthen rehabilitation efforts

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 7:00 am

The Tailevu Provincial Youth Council will continue to strengthen and implement rehabilitation efforts for inmates from their province in correction centers.

Council President, Irami Ului Matairavula says they’ve noticed a decline in the number of inmates from the province in recent years.

The newly formed Council has put together additional innovative strategies for the effective execution of its rehabilitation efforts.

Matairavula adds youth workers from the province who specialize in psychological support services have stepped in to assist the Council.

“To provide psychological support and we are looking forward to putting something together and also have the support for our youth, members of our province in the Corrections facilities. We also looking forward to having a program set in place for them.”

An advocacy platform has also been created on social media in collaboration with the Tailevu Think Tank Committee.

He adds they’re collaborating with the Committee to encourage vaccinations in the province.

“With data being collated, there is slow progress in the number of people being vaccinated and I think after our dialogue, we managed to get a high vaccination rate. We are not forcing anyone to get vaccinated but we doing our part by calling together Tailevu people who are experienced in that field to come and talk us on the advantage of being vaccinated.”

The Council is calling on stakeholders to assist in an effort to reduce various social issues and challenges in the province.

 

