Tailevu women venture into mushroom farming

Women of Nadaro village in Vugalei, Tailevu, are now venturing into mushroom farming to earn money and assist them during these tough times.

The villagers who normally sell root crops, have also started weaving mats from vertiver grass as an added source of income.

Ministry of Agriculture Principal Research Officer Tekini Nakidakida says they are working with farmers to expand mushrooms farming on a commercial level.

“It’s a new commodity to us so we will always use our technicians that are based in Legalega in Nadi and they will enlighten us in various ways to produce mushrooms in a tropical country like Fiji.”

Nadaro Villager Sainimere Ravouvou has welcomed the new produce saying she won’t have to rely only on the sale of root crops.

“I know that planting mushroom and what woven products from vetiver will really help a lot in providing for my family because it’s often difficult to just rely on root crops all the time which takes time to mature.”

Mushroom farming is seen as a means to empower women in rural areas and address food security.