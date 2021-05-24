Tailevu village spends over $0.5m in climate fight

Nabouciwa village in Nakelo, Tailevu has spent over half a million dollars to redesign, rehabilitate and reclaim the village.

Villagers says if this did not happen, the village could have been wiped out long ago due to rising sea levels, an issue that villagers had to deal with for decades.

Village elder, Inoke Livanisiga says since the 1960s the entire community would get flooded, leaving people to wade through sea water while carrying out daily chores.

“The solesolevaki concept was visible when villagers who reside in urban centres and overseas stepped in to assist elevating the village. Its a painful scenario but this the reality that we had to deal with.”

Turaga ni Koro, Netava Lesilesivou believes building proper floodgates will protect their homes from rising sea water.

“We have designed a flood gate. But all we need is financial support to execute this development plan.”

Families in Nabouciwa say they will not relocate and new houses are being built on piles, more mangroves are being planted and all activities are timed around high tide.

However, elders say more support is needed to keep this traditional village intact.