Tailevu provincial council halts scholarships

The Tailevu Provincial Council has halted scholarship for students at various local institutions until next year.

Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu says this due to the challenges brought about by the pandemic and social restrictions making it impossible to stage an annual bazaar this year.

The Council has spent more than $60,000 on scholarships in the first half of the year.

Tudravu says they’re reviewing the processes involved in the disbursement of funds.

“What they’re wanting to clarify if the approval of that fund brought down to the Provincial level to the Roko Tui so that it’s easy to access for us. But as I’ve already stated in the meeting we’ll discuss further with the PS of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry in regards to that.”

Meanwhile, Tudravu earlier confirmed that there are vacant chiefly titles in the province that need to be filled immediately.