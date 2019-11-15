Home

News

Tailevu prepares for the worst

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 15, 2020 4:15 pm
Villages in the Tailevu Province are preparing for the worst.

Namuka, Nakelo villager Lice Maramanisokula says they are keeping close tabs on the weather advisories relating to TC Yasa over the radio.

Maramanisokula says villagers are working on tightening their rooftops, sealing their windows and also stocking up on essential food items.

She says the previous cyclones only brought flooding to some parts of the villages in Tailevu, however, they are still taking precaution.

She adds the two cyclones that had directly hit Tailevu were TC Kina in 1992 and TC Winston in 2016.

She says they’ve learnt their lessons and are preparing accordingly.

