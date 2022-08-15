Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive in Auckland, bound for Wellington wedding?

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been spotted at Auckland Airport this morning. [Source: NZ Herald]

Kiwi director Taika Waititi and his new bride, singer and actress Rita Ora, were spotted on an early morning flight into Auckland this morning before boarding a domestic plane to Wellington.

An anonymous caller told the Herald Waititi and his wife, reportedly now going by “Mrs Waititi-Ora”, were “on flight NZ5 at 6.10am” and were seen taking a second flight to the capital, where it’s understood Waititi’s mum lives.

Last month Spy reported that Waititi’s series Time Bandits was speculated to start filming in Wellington in August.

The director’s arrival in his home country, with Ora in tow, also follows reports of a small, secret wedding ceremony in London last week.

it was also claimed at the time that Ora “didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” but the source added that there are plans for a “big, showbiz-style bash” to celebrate their union in time.

While it’s unclear whether another wedding celebration is what’s brought Waititi and his bride home to New Zealand, a location far away from Hollywood may make for the perfect place – given Ora in particular is determined to “keep the relationship as private as possible”, according to The Sun’s source.

Two weeks ago the Herald reported that Waititi, 46, was snapped wearing a wedding band in a photo shared on Instagram by Ora’s sister, Elena. The ring was clearly visible on Waititi’s finger as he poured a glass of wine.

Ora, 31, later shared a similar snap to her own Instagram – but with a caption obscuring Waititi’s hand.

Waititi and Ora confirmed they were in a relationship last year, with rumours persisting in recent months that the couple were engaged.

Waititi has been seen on Instagram recently holidaying with Ora and his two children from his previous marriage to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley.