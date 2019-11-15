Tackling social issues main focus for Hakwa Foundation

The newly launched Hakwa Foundation, based in Sigatoka will focus its operations on six thematic strategies.

Founder and Director Selita Donu says the 6 strategies are alleviating extreme poverty, education, health, proper housing, disaster response as well as sports and recreational activities.

Donu states their findings over the years have proved that most social issues prevalent in the Nadroga/Navosa province are stemming from the 6 thematic strategies.

In an effort to address these issues, the Foundation is currently collaborating with corporate stakeholders for the effective implementation of various community projects.

Donu says they’ve completed over 10 projects since their inception in April 2019 and more are expected soon.

She adds they are also prioritizing the health needs of underprivileged Fijians in the province.

“We have had passed issues where children would like to go to overseas for certain surgery or treatment and no one to support them or go around looking for funding, so this is where we put health as the main strategy. And since we’re going through this pandemic, we have volunteers who are also raising awareness on COVID-19”.

The group is expected to visit 4 villages on Malolo Island this Friday, distributing 361 biomass stoves to households affected by the recent natural hazards.