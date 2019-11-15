Tacirua and Fiji Transport set below maximum fares

At least one bus company has not increased its fares from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission confirms Fiji Transport has indicated it will stick to the previous bus fare rates.

Tacirua Transports also set new fares below the maximum 7 cents per stage

The FCCC has welcomed the approach made by the two company saying this means that fares charged on Fiji Transport routes will remain unchanged.

The Commission says through the FCCC’s comprehensive review of bus fare structures, the maximum bus fare is a price ceiling designed to protect rural travellers from unfair price hikes on low-volume routes.

They say Bus operators are free to set attractive rates on competitive routes to attract customers.