Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|
Full Coverage

News

Tacilevu villagers to benefit from new building

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 12:40 pm

Tacilevu villagers in Savusavu and the surrounding communities will soon have an evacuation centre to use in times of natural disasters.

A new non-government Organization with the purpose of helping develop rural communities has funded the construction of a new church and evacuation centre.

South Pacific Elim Mission Director, Syung Yun Lim says this is their first project in Fiji and with Tacilevu centred between Savusavu and Natuvu, it is a good location to reach out to all communities in Cakaudrove.

Article continues after advertisement


[South Pacific Elim Mission Director, Syung Yun Lim]

Lin says previous buildings never withstood cyclones but, their $60,000 structure will serve the Tacilevu community well.

“We are so happy this building can be used as evacuation centre. When we started this building project I asked my brothers to build a very strong building so that if a strong category cyclone comes, all of Tacilevu village and other villages can come here.”

Lin says they have many more programmes planned for Cakaudrove.

“Yes. We have plans. This is just a start. Want to reach other villages, do training projects, mother and baby/infant programmes as well as parenting programmes and we work with youth too.”

Anare Rabetelevu says previous attempts to get help proved futile and it was only through divine intervention that an NGO was able to provide funding during these hard times.

The labour for the construction is provided by the village and communities, who work 10 at a time under strict COVID-19 measures.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.