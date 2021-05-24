Tacilevu villagers to benefit from new building

Tacilevu villagers in Savusavu and the surrounding communities will soon have an evacuation centre to use in times of natural disasters.

A new non-government Organization with the purpose of helping develop rural communities has funded the construction of a new church and evacuation centre.

South Pacific Elim Mission Director, Syung Yun Lim says this is their first project in Fiji and with Tacilevu centred between Savusavu and Natuvu, it is a good location to reach out to all communities in Cakaudrove.

[South Pacific Elim Mission Director, Syung Yun Lim]

Lin says previous buildings never withstood cyclones but, their $60,000 structure will serve the Tacilevu community well.

“We are so happy this building can be used as evacuation centre. When we started this building project I asked my brothers to build a very strong building so that if a strong category cyclone comes, all of Tacilevu village and other villages can come here.”

Lin says they have many more programmes planned for Cakaudrove.

“Yes. We have plans. This is just a start. Want to reach other villages, do training projects, mother and baby/infant programmes as well as parenting programmes and we work with youth too.”

Anare Rabetelevu says previous attempts to get help proved futile and it was only through divine intervention that an NGO was able to provide funding during these hard times.

The labour for the construction is provided by the village and communities, who work 10 at a time under strict COVID-19 measures.