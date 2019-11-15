Tabuya’s move should have been expected: Rabuka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he will not attempt to negotiate with Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya who has threatened to take the Party Management Board to court.

The Fiji Sun reports that Tabuya threatened to sue last week, following concerns that her position as Nasinu constituency President would be nullified.

Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, Rabuka says it is up to Party President and Management Board Chair Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to see if the internal party machinery can resolve the matter.

Rabuka says the Party management should have expected such a move by Tabuya as she had earlier expressed disappointment that the election of presidents from other constituencies had been nullified.

He also told FBC News that he previously tried to mediate when there was a split within SODELPA, but this time around he will allow the Party machinery to play its part.

The SODELPA Leader has pointed out that if the matter is not resolved, Tabuya has every right to seek a court ruling on her election as President of the Nasinu constituency.

Meanwhile, SODELPA General Secretary earlier highlighted that there were concerns raised at the Party’s management board meeting regarding the Nasinu Constituency’s AGM be termed null and void.

“A decision had been taken to invalidate that but Nasinu, of course, stood their ground and challenged that, so that brought to the Management Board meeting. So the agreement has been that the working committee would look at appointing an arbiter who will look into Nasinu and other constituencies.”

FBC News has contacted Tabuya and she is expected to comment on the matter soon.