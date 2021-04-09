Tabuya wants to hold SODELPA leadership accountable

SODELPA Parliamentarian Lynda Tabuya wants to hold the party’s leadership accountable.

This comes after the Kadavu Confederacy of the Social Democratic Liberal Party pulled out from the Party.

With talks of political parties head hunting Tabuya, she stresses that if she was to move to any party or to stay in SODELPA she would be demanding the same thing and that is for the people to be represented aptly within the party.

“So this is the issue I have taken with SODELPA, is because I see a lack of representative democracy within the party and that is the only issue I will take.”

Earlier, Tabuya made it clear that time will tell if she stays on with SODELPA or moves to join another party.

However, Tabuya has not ruled out the possibility of joining her former leader, Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed political party.

She also confirms she has been approached by a team that works around the former SODELPA Leader, however, there have been no direct talks with Rabuka to join his proposed political party.