News

Tabuya wants Rabuka as Party Leader

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 26, 2020 12:56 pm
Constituency President Lynda Tabuya.

Two days away from the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Annual General Meeting, the Nasinu Constituency has come out strongly backing Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s re-appointment.

Constituency President Lynda Tabuya who is also in the running for Deputy Leader says Nasinu representatives – including those in the Management Board have endorsed Rabuka.

“The Nasinu constituency which I am the president has officially endorsed Sitiveni Rabuka as the Party Leader and myself as the Deputy Party Leader and that’s from the Nasinu constituency and its members as for what I personally prefer I’d rather keep that because I’m an applicant.”

Rabuka is up against Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Viliame Gavoka, and Aseri Radrodro who have been interviewed as well for the Leader’s position.

Tabuya is vying for the Deputy Leader’s post alongside Aseri Radrodro, Filimoni Vosarogo, Niko Nawaikula, and Mosese Bulitavu.

The Management Board will meet tomorrow to deliberate on recommendations made by an independent interview panel consisting of former politician Tupeni Baba, former SODELPA MP Semesa Karavaki, and Chartered Accountant Sepeti Tagilala.

