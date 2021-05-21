Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG

Continuous attempts by Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya in trying to prove the Attorney General was infectious with COVID-19 have been labeled as undermining the work of frontline workers.

Tabuya on several occasions, including through an email had suggested that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum upon returning from Singapore was positive with the virus.

In parliament, Tabuya challenged Sayed-Khaiyum to set the record straight.

“The honorable Attorney General had stated that I had accused him of bringing COVID to Fiji so I want to challenge him to answer the question. Did he?”

While responding, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there are protocols in place for travelers and he was not exempted from following through with the process.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he followed the quarantine requirement and was tested when going and upon returning.

He says claims by Tabuya have undermined the efforts of health workers, military personnel, and others who are working hard to protect Fiji from the virus.

“If I had COVID-19 Mr. Speaker Sir, all the health professions in this country would have been responsible including PS Fong, and she would have COVID-19 by now because your leader is the father of my wife and he visits her and his with you and he would have contracted it from her and you would have got it by now. This is so illogical.”

The Attorney General has also expressed disappointment over Opposition Leader Viliame Gavoka who was supporting the claims by Tabuya.