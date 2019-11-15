Tabuya tops interview but misses out on post

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya has revealed that she scored the highest in the interview process but the Management Board did not endorse her as Deputy Leader.

The Management Board was provided recommendations on who should be the leader and deputy leader but there is no law in the SODELPA Constitution binding the board to the interview panels to follow suit.

Tabuya says she will now work on getting more votes for the party from her Nasinu constituency.

“My worst-case scenario yesterday was that I won’t get the deputy leader position though I ranked the highest. I believe it went to vote and I was outvoted by a very slight number – I think it was one or two votes, but such is a democracy that is politics.”

Nasinu is the largest SODELPA constituency but had a low voter turnout in the 2018 General Election.