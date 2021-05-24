Tabuya should stick to Tiktok: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says SODELPA Whip Lynda Tabuya should remain with Tiktok and not anything else.

This comes as SODELPA is carrying out a petition to withdraw Bill No.17 of 2021 which seeks to amend the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940.

The proposed law is being tabled as a consequential bill to the budget next week.

Responding to Tabuya’s rejection of the Bill, Bainimarama says she is better off making TikTok videos.

“The Bill is going to go to Parliament and we’ll have enough time to talk about it. It will be debated and voted upon so there’s nothing really no need for anybody to be jumping up and down”.

I had asked who was the legal advisor to the Opposition team that has been harping about the Bill and I was told it was Lynda Tabuya – I want to tell everyone that Tabuya is only good with Tiktok – she should remain with Tiktok.

Parliament sits from 26th July to debate the budget and related Bills.