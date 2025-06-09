Tabuya ready for another chance

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [file photo]

Newly appointed Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya is set to remain with the People’s Alliance Party following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

General Secretary Sila Balawa confirmed that the party conducted a thorough review of the incident involving a leaked video. After reviewing findings, the panel determined the video was not intentionally released by Tabuya, and she did not seek to harm the party’s reputation.

Consequently, Tabuya will retain her seat in Parliament, although her return to the Cabinet remains subject to the Prime Minister’s decision.

Article continues after advertisement

She has expressed regret for the incident, issued a written apology to party members, and emphasized her commitment to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.