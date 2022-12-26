Tabuya plans to increase budget allocation for ministry

Newly elected Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says she will work to improve the budget allocation of this ministry.

She says she had requested to be assigned this portfolio.

Tabuya states the ministry has numerous policies thus, funding is insufficient.

The Government MP says attention should be rendered to women, children, and those living in poverty.

“Because they are the most vulnerable in our community and in our nation and I look forward to improve on those especially the fight against domestic violence. I want us to declare it as a government a national crisis.”

Tabuya adds that she will also be looking at equal employment opportunities for women so that they can contribute to the economy.

The woman MP says the visibility of women and children needs to be accelerated especially in leadership positions.