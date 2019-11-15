Tabuya labelled as narrow minded

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination has labelled Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya as narrow-minded and parochial.

Tabuya in a now-deleted Facebook comment had said that Diwali should not be celebrated on a Sunday because it’s a quiet day of rest for Christians.

Human Rights Director Ashwin Raj says Tabuya’s irresponsible remarks have politicized a religious festival celebrated for 140 years by not just Hindus but by people of all faiths.

Raj adds that this is a condemnation of religious and cultural tolerance.

He also says that Fiji has been through a period of religious intolerance, through the unilateral imposition of the Sunday Ban, and the religious prejudice following the 1987 coups which destroyed multiculturalism.

The human rights body says it is once again seeing a surge in intolerance targeting people of various faiths.

One such recent example was the vile debasement of Prophet Mohammed on his birthday because some were questioning why it was a gazetted a public holiday.

Raj says this is why the Fijian Constitution has safeguards to protect religious freedom.

Tabuya has apologized for her comments.