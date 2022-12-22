Tabuya disappointed with the decrease in women MPs

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya. [File]

We need to look at ways moving forward to enable more participation of women in Parliament.

This is the sentiment of People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya who is one of the six women candidates who have been elected.

She says she is saddened by the fact that there has been a decrease in the number of women parliamentarians following the 2022 general election.

“If we have to consider temporary special measures, so quota for women seats in Parliament I think we should look at that. We should also be able to revisit our election system the D’Hont system and see if we can do something about the threshold which is very high for a 55-member parliament 5 percent and also to also look at empowering women when they come into politics to help them to be able to have a fair run.”

In the 2018 General Election, 10 women candidates won seats in Parliament.