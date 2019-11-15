Tabuya denies reports of suing SODLEPA management board

SODELPA Party member Lynda Tabuya has come out to strongly deny reports made by the Fiji Sun.

Tabuya stresses that she categorically deny the allegation by the Fiji Sun about her wanting to sue the Management Board.

She says the Fiji Sun has yet again drawn wild accusations and misrepresented the truth with illegal recordings taken out of context.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya says she continues to support and respect the processes moved by the Management Board and any avenue it endorses.

Tabuya who is also the President of the SODELPA Nasinu constituency says she has been attacked and discredited by the isolated minority since the management board meeting last Saturday.

However, Tabuya says she will continue to speak up for constituencies who represent SODELPA’s members.

She says constituency autonomy must be respected by the Executive of the party and leave the grievance issues to the management board as the proper authority.

Tabuya also believes the headline by Fiji Sun should have been that the party is more united than ever.

She says after being split down the middle since suspension, the Management Board showed overwhelming unity in last Saturday’s meeting with the highest voting of 33 members to 8 members on a path forward for the party adding that this is progress for SODELPA.