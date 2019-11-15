Tabuya can’t reveal her source on Pornography claim

Opposition Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya this morning says she will not be disclosing her source.

This is regarding a claim she had made about online viewing of pornography in the country.

Tabuya had said the highest viewing time for pornography in Fiji is on Sunday morning, with the highest viewing by men.

She had claimed her information was sourced from a local telecommunication company to which at least the three prominent communication companies refute.

Vodafone Fiji says they treat its customer confidentiality with utmost priority and does not condone any breach or leakage of consumer information.

Telecom and Digicel have also uttered the same saying they do track their customers browsing data as it is against their policy and three companies say they neither release customers’ information to a third party.