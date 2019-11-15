Tabuya, Biumaitotoya detained overnight

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya has been detained overnight as police continue investigations into her posts on social media.

Jagath Karunaratne who is representing Tabuya confirms that her caution interview will continue tomorrow, and she has been kept in custody at the Nabua Police Station.

Karunaratne confirms the investigation revolves around Section 15 subsection A of the Public Order Act which relates to malicious writings of false news or reports tending to create or foster public alarm, public anxiety.

Meanwhile, Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya who was taken into custody for similar reasons earlier has also been kept in custody as the police investigation continues.