Tabuya being questioned by the Police

Opposition Whip and SODELPA Member of Parliament, Lynda Tabuya, has been taken in for questioning by the Police.

Tabuya, says she is unaware of why she has been taken in at the CID Headquarters in Toorak, but FBC News understands this is in the relation to a possible breach of the Public Order Act given her recent postings on social media.

We will have more on this as information comes to hand.

Earlier today, Doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya who goes by the name Leli Darling on social media was also taken in for questioning by the Police.

FBC News understands the Nadi based doctor was transported to Suva this morning and is being questioned in relation recent posts on on his personal Facebook account.

