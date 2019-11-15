Tabuya backs SODELPA interview process

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya says she is satisfied with the interview process for the Deputy Leader’s post.

Tabuya was interviewed on Monday by a panel consists of former politician Tupeni Baba, former SODELPA MP Semesa Karavaki, and Chartered Accountant Sepeti Tagilala.

She adds that she and others vying for positions had to stay out discussions when the Pacific People Recruitment Agency was chosen as the independent facilitator.

While responding to grievances by 14 Management Board Members who claim the appointment of Pacific People was unconstitutional, Tabuya said there are options still available.

“I accept the decisions of the executives to have the interview panel as such and then to make a recommendation to the management board and if the management board wishes on the day on Friday to have then candidates come in and be interviewed again than that’s a discretion the management board can decide, which I believe is the subject of the grievances.”

Tabuya also says the decision by fellow MP Mosese Bulitavu to stay away from the interview was his right.

Bulitavu has today warned of legal action claiming SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau failed to act when he received the grievance letter.

“The letter is not after the fact that it had to go to a disciplinary committee or to be seen by an arbiter as of such.”

SODELPA will have a Management Board meeting on Friday and while the Party’s AGM is set to take place on Saturday, it is unclear whether members who raised the grievance will file a legal notice before that.