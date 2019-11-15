Taboo still hinders most Fijians accessing certain services

The ‘taboo’ culture still exists in many traditional settings that hinders Fijians from accessing certain services.

However, the view of people towards this concept seems to have taken a shift due to the recurring awareness and counselling sessions from various agencies in these trying times.

Votualailai Village Project Coordinator Sitiveni Naciriyawa says, the UNDP REACH programme earmarked their village in Sigatoka for the dissemination of certain essential services.

These include pap smear tests, cervical screenings, counselling, and information sessions regarding consumer rights.

“To some extent it actually waive the taboo that we always have in our society so we are more aware of it. So it’s basically what needs to be known in our traditional lifestyle. So those are things that we need to overcome and be able to live the kind of lifestyles that is expected of us”.

79-year-old Asinate Lewayava says the community visitation is timely considering the social issues that are prevalent in the Western Division.

“This is a lifetime opportunity particularly for us female to access certain health services that will protect us from killer diseases such as cancer. This programme has also helped us to know and access some essential services that we now see it for the first time.”

The teams are currently visiting the Chiefly Cuvu village in Sigatoka before moving to Nadi.