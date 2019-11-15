Tabia villagers to capitalize on EU/ADRA assistance

Farmers of Tabia Village in Macuata have been provided support to improve their livelihood, food security and be disaster ready.

The European Union Ambassador to Fiji Sujiro Seam today handed over an irrigation system, farming implements and a disaster resilience kit to the villagers.

Seam says the assistance is aimed at strengthening the resilience of farmers.

The irrigation system – which includes a water pump, sprinklers and the piping system was given to farmer Meli Sogolala.

An elated Sogolala told FBC News, previously they had to fetch buckets of water from the river to water his two-acre vegetable farm and this had to be done daily.

With the irrigation system, Sogolala says it won’t require as much work and the vegetables are watered thoroughly.

Watering is only done three or four times a week.

Sogolala currently plants cabbages, cucumber, eggplant, banana, bele, plantain, kumala, cassava, tivoli and yams.

He aims to venture into commercial farming soon.

The assistance to Tabia Village comes under the EU Funded Vakarau Wai-Fiji Pro- Resilience Project, run by the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency Fiji.

Tabia Village is one of the 75 communities in the Northern Division being assisted under this project.

The project aims to improve resilience and adaptive capacities of vulnerable communities and subsistence farmers in drought-prone areas to reduce food and nutrition insecurity.