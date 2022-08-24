Symposium enhances women’s economic participation

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna

The Melanesian Spearhead Group recently hosted its inaugural Trade and Gender Symposium in Vanuatu.

The event was an opportunity to help set the standard and pace of fuller participation of female entrepreneurs in regional and global trade.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna says it is imperative that the Melanesian sub-region have an honest and pragmatic discussion on the issues impeding the participation of more female entrepreneurs in the business space.

“The economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses, in particular micro, small and medium enterprises across the region and globally. The Pacific region is also facing the brunt of the pandemic in various ways, such as limited finance, slow trade facilitation reforms, standards, and limited connectivity exacerbated by the tyranny of distance. It is important to note that a good percentage of MSMEs businesses are female-owned or female-managed.”

Puna says this is a hugely positive sign that it’s time to look within for the solutions and strategies that the region is yearning for.

He adds that the Secretariat stands ready to assist the MSG in implementing the key outcomes of the symposium, through existing programs such as the Pacific Aid for Trade Strategy and the SPIRIT.

“As the Blue Pacific we understand our issues well, and we are best placed in articulating the solutions and presenting them to our able partners to assist in implementation. And that ladies and gentleman demystifies the whole concept of Aid For Trade.”

This event is organized for the Melanesia sub-region by the MSG Secretariat with the support of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and the European Union.

It is also an opportunity to bring together useful information and provide an opportunity for the sharing of experiences and knowledge on good practices, not only in the ‘Trade and Gender’ space in Melanesia.

132 women participated in the symposium and managed to raise over $1,600 in sales from handicrafts and island dresses over the course of the two-day program.