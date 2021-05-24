Sympathies pour in for Uto ni Yalo co-founder

Uto ni Yalo Trust Founder Colin Philp has passed away after a short illness.

Philp died at the age of 57 on Christmas day, while seeking treatment for kidney illness in Australia.

The Trust in a statement says Philp had a vision for sustainable sea transport and a return to traditional voyaging to ensure the skills of our Pacific people are transferred to the next generation.

It says his legacy of service to voyaging and ocean advocacy in Fiji and the Pacific is marked by the sense of pride, belief, and commitment he showed for his crew and their mission.

The Trust says Philp will be greatly missed by the entire voyaging community.

He has left behind his partner Lee-Anne, and the entire Philp family.