Sydney 7’s talk of the day

While Coronavirus continues to be the talk of the day for countries around the world – for many locals it was all about our sevens teams.

FBC News visited the Suva market earlier today and found that people’s spirits were not dampened by the recent headlines of the virus as they were more into cheering on our national teams at the Sydney 7s tournament.

For market vendor Ilikini Sorova, he is only concentrating on our 7s team and not on the deadly virus.

“I really don’t care about the Coronavirus, I am just eager to see Fiji play and win all its games.”

For vendor Emi Whippy, her only wish was to sell all her produce in time to watch Fiji’s games.

“Today I am not focusing on the virus that is hitting the world, I am only focusing on Fiji’s games. So I will hurry back home to watch my team play and win the Sydney 7s.”

According to Saumakia vendor Solomoni Tawake, our 7s team has the capability to win the remaining tournaments.

“Our team is a good side and the only thing they have to do right is to play as a team and win.”

Fijian fans are only hoping for our 7s team to bounce back this week and win the Sydney 7s title.