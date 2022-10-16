Switzerland is a critical partner: Ambassador Daunivalu

[Supplied]

Fijian Government is committed to strengthening its partnership with Switzerland in both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Luke Daunivalu, presented his credentials to President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, at the Federal Palace in Bern.

Ambassador Daunivalu underlined that Switzerland is a critical partner for Fiji’s development aspirations in Europe.

He says Fiji will build on from its predecessor for improved socio-economic returns to the people of Fiji.

In accepting Ambassador Daunivalu’s credentials, President Cassis congratulated him on his appointment and congratulated Fiji for its 52nd anniversary of independence.

President Cassis reiterated that Switzerland is open to strengthening its relations with Fiji and would welcome Ambassador Daunivalu to Bern at any time to advance Fiji’s development aspirations.

Fiji established its Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organization in Geneva in 2014, with diplomatic relations between the two countries being established since 1989.